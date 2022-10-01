|
Andrew Yockey R, Barroso CS. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 1-6.
36868638
INTRODUCTION: Drugged driving, the operation of a vehicle under the influence of any illegal drugs and alcohol, is a growing problem, but remains understudied among adolescents. The purpose of this article is to estimate past-year driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs among a large sample of U.S. adolescents and potential associations (e.g., age, race, metropolitan status, sex).
Adolescence; Drugged driving; Health behavior