Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Functional capacity is one of the main risk factors for falls among older adults. The aim of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to determine the effect of power training on functional capacity test (FCT) related to fall risk in older adults. DATA SOURCES: Systematic searches were conducted in four databases, including PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus and SPORTDiscus, from inception to November 2021. STUDY SELECTION: Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) assessing the effect of power training on functional capacity compared to another type of training program or control group in older adults with the ability to exercise independently. DATA EXTRACTION: Two independent researchers evaluated eligibility and used the PEDro scale to assess risk of bias. The information extracted was related to article identification (authors, country and year of publication), participant characteristics (sample, gender and age), strength training protocols (exercises/intensity/weeks) and the outcome of the FCT used related to fall risk. The Cochran Q statistic and I(2) statistics was used to assess heterogeneity. Random-effects model were conducted to pool the effect sizes expressed as mean differences (MD). DATA SYNTHESIS: Twelve studies (478 subjects) were selected for systematic review. A meta-analysis comprised 6 studies (217 subjects) where the outcome measure was the 30-second Sit to Stand (30s-STS) test, and another comprised 4 studies (142 subjects) where the outcome measure was the Timed Up and Go (TUG) test. There was an improvement in performance in favor of the experimental group in both the TUG subgroup (MD -0.31 s; 95% CI -0.63, 0.00 s; p = 0.05), and the 30s-STS subgroup (MD 1.71 reps; 95% CI -0.26, 3.67 reps; p = 0.09).



CONCLUSIONS: In conclusion, power training increases functional capacity related to fall risk further than other types of exercise in older adults.

