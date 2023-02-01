Abstract

We describe the case of a 34-year-old male Veteran who presents to the emergency department with suicidal ideation while intoxicated on alcohol. From his progression from intoxication through sobriety, this case details changes in this patient's suicide risk during the sobering process. Consultation-liaison psychiatrists present guidance for this clinical scenario based on their experiences and a review of the available literature. Important concepts for managing suicide risk among patients with alcohol intoxication are considered: evaluating for medical risk, timing the suicide risk assessment, anticipating withdrawal, diagnosing other disorders and achieving a safe disposition.

