Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aims of this study were to identify the pediatric transport methods used by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel in our area and to highlight the need for federal standards to unify prehospital transport of children.



METHODS: Children and Restraints Study in Emergency Ambulance Transport is a retrospective observational study of EMS arrivals to an academic pediatric emergency department for 1 year. Review of existing security footage from the ambulance entrance focused on the appropriateness of the selected restraints and the correctness of their application. A total of 3034 encounters were adequate for review and were matched to an emergency department encounter. Weight and age were identified from the chart. Patient weight was used in conjunction with video review to assess for the appropriateness of restraint selection.



RESULTS: A total of 53.5% (1622) of patients were transported using a weight appropriate device or restraint system. In 77.1% of all cases (2339), the devices or restraint systems were applied incorrectly. The best results were observed for commercial pediatric restraint devices (54.5% secured appropriately) and for convertible car seats (55.5%). Ambulance cot was used alone in 69.35% of all transports despite it being the appropriate choice in just 18.2% of transports.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings confirmed that most pediatric patients transported by EMS are not appropriately secured and are at increased injury in a crash and potentially during normal vehicle operation. Opportunity exists for regulators, industry, and leaders in EMS and pediatrics to develop fiscally and operationally prudent techniques and devices to improve the safety of children in ambulances.

