Abstract

Bicycle fitting is an interactive and detailed process to adjust bicycle components to the cyclist's posture. Primary outcomes of this process are to improve comfort and reduce injury risk (Priego Quesada et al., Citation2019). In competitive cycling, athletes aim to improve their performance via changes in the body position on the bicycle (Fintelman et al., Citation2014). Since the 90s, bicycle fitting methods have attempted that the body position on the bicycle is consistent between cyclists. One example is measuring the knee flexion angle to ensure that the saddle is not excessively high or low, which has been considered for a long time a potential strategy to prevent lower extremity injuries (Holmes et al., Citation1994). However, multiple methods have been utilised to determine the position of a cyclist on the bicycle, i.e., manual goniometers, inclinometers, two-dimensional video footage and three-dimensional motion analysis (Carpes et al., Citation2009; Fonda et al., Citation2014; Holliday et al., Citation2017; Priego Quesada et al., Citation2017). Various challenges impact the consistency of bicycle fitting, which results in variations of fittings for the same cyclist (Braeckevelt et al., Citation2019). One of the challenges involves the lack of normative data to determine an optimal position on the bicycle, particularly differentiating those with and without injuries or illnesses (Bini & Flores Bini, Citation2018; Van Hoof et al., Citation2012). On top of that, discrepancies between methods and differences in goals of cyclists (e.g., racing vs. commuting) should determine intended angles during bicycle fitting (Bini & Hume, Citation2016; Holliday et al., Citation2017; Millour et al., Citation2019a, Millour, et al., Citation2019b).



To present some recommendations on the suitability of each method to determine the body position on the bicycle, this editorial paper discusses strengths and limitations of various methods utilised in bicycle fitting. In addition, directions for future studies to increase consistency in bicycle fitting will be proposed...

Language: en