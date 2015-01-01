Abstract

AIM: Child abuse and neglect (CAN) is a major threat to the health and well-being of children throughout the world. Apart from healthcare professionals, teachers also play an important role in recognizing and reporting child abuse as they are in a better position to observe the behavioral changes in children as they spend substantially more time at school. The aim of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness of a video tutorial program in improving the knowledge of school teachers on CAN. MATERIALS AND RESULTS: A cross-sectional questionnaire-based study was conducted among the 79 school teachers of Puducherry. At baseline, a prevalidated questionnaire was used to assess the knowledge of the school teachers on CAN. After the intervention, the same prevalidated questionnaire was repeated. The mean knowledge score of teachers before intervention was 9.13. After video intervention knowledge score was improved to 14.46 (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: The study showed that a knowledge deficit exists among teachers regarding CAN, and the video tutorial program was found to be effective in improving the knowledge of school teachers. The government, as well as the schools should take the initiative to create awareness among teachers. HOW TO CITE THIS ARTICLE: Shivashankarappa PG, Pitchiah PA, Adimoulame S. Effectiveness of Video Tutorial Coaching in Improving the Knowledge of School Teachers on Child Abuse and Neglect in Puducherry. Int J Clin Pediatr Dent 2022;15(5):575-578.

Language: en