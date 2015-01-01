|
Citation
Horton D, Spigelmyer P, Zoucha R, Rebmann T. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36864650
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The threat of a disaster or potential for a disaster is something that may be experienced by individuals globally. Schools are places of daily mass gatherings which make them an ideal target for mass casualty, natural disasters, and biological incidents.
Language: en
Keywords
pandemic; disaster planning; disaster preparedness; natural disasters; schools