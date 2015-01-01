Abstract

BACKGROUND: The threat of a disaster or potential for a disaster is something that may be experienced by individuals globally. Schools are places of daily mass gatherings which make them an ideal target for mass casualty, natural disasters, and biological incidents.



METHODS: An integrative review using Whittemore and Knafl's model was conducted to explore peer-reviewed publications about K-12 schools and natural disasters and pandemic preparedness and planning.



RESULTS: Themes identified from the systematic review of 12 articles reflected determinants and level of school preparedness, disaster plan components, compliance with government requirements, emergency equipment, supplies, drills, and training, collaboration with outside agencies, and perceptions of school preparedness. Preparedness for disasters and biological events among schools varies and multiple factors contribute to the level of preparedness. Perceptions of school preparedness differ among school community members. Schools perceive more preparedness for disasters than their actual level.



CONCLUSIONS: Our nation's schools are not adequately prepared for disasters. There is a need for further research in schools to identify and understand preparedness for disasters.

