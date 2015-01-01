Abstract

The purpose of this project was to evaluate the safety effectiveness of Dynamic All-Red Extension (DARE) systems. North Carolina Department of Transportation has used DARE to combat red light running (RLR) crashes on major road approaches of selected rural, isolated traffic signals since 2011. Sixteen intersections were included in the before?after analysis. DARE systems in this study were implemented to target a specific crash type: frontal impact crashes (angle, left turn, right turn, head on) caused by vehicles traveling through the intersection and running the red light. Although there was some variability in the magnitude and significance of the results among treatment groups, there was a general reduction in the frequency of target RLR crashes. The crash modification factor (CMF) using empirical Bayes (EB) methodology was 0.93 (7% reduction in target RLR crashes) for all 16 treatment sites; for seven multilane at two-lane sites where DARE was the sole treatment, CMF was 0.65 (35% reduction in target RLR crashes), which was statistically significant at the 95% confidence level. The benefit?cost ratio of the treatment was 143:1, realized from low installation cost and the high cost of RLR crashes. The treatment appeared promising as a systemic safety treatment applied to isolated intersections with higher speed limits, especially for intersections with multilane major roads. Safety professionals should consider adding this safety countermeasure to the limited list of tools available to treat RLR crashes. DARE was inexpensive, demonstrated safety benefits, and caused minimal delays in rural applications without creating driver habituation.

