Abstract

Research was conducted to assess the effectiveness of a dynamic speed feedback sign (DSFS) as a speed reduction strategy at speed transition zones along five high-speed rural highways in northern Michigan. The DSFS was positioned on the shoulder in advance of the reduced speed limit at each community and was programmed to display speeds of approaching vehicles alternating with the upcoming reduced speed limit. Using handheld LIDAR guns, vehicle speeds were tracked through each speed transition area before and after installation of the DSFS. The DSFS was found to have a significant speed reduction effect throughout each of the five speed transition zones. The speed reductions generally began when the DSFS came into the motorists? view, and the speed reduction effect increased as motorists approached DSFS. The greatest speed reduction effects were observed at the DSFS location itself, where speeds were 3.2 to 7.8?mph lower with the DSFS present, and these reductions were sustained on entry to the community. Similarly, drivers were 78.8 to 92.4% less likely to exceed the reduced speed limit with the DSFS present. Positioning the DSFS further upstream typically resulted in earlier speed reductions, although this effect became negligible once vehicles reached the reduced speed zone entering the community. Based on the study findings, continued use of DSFS for speed management at speed transition zones entering communities on high-speed rural roadways is recommended. When used in this context, the DSFS should be positioned 250 to 650?ft upstream of the reduced speed limit.

