Abstract

Even 50 years ago a personal car was an item of luxury and status, but in the future the situation began to change. At this time, the car is a necessary and quite affordable means of transportation for many people. Statistical observation in the last decade has shown that the number of cars in Russia has doubled - this has given rise to a lot of problems of a different nature, had a negative impact on the environment. However, with regard to personal vehicles, in recent years there has been a trend towards the refusal of an increasing number of people to purchase and use a personal car. This article examines the reasons that encourage people to abandon the use of personal vehicles, and also analyzes data on the problems associated with cars in an urban environment. The ways of solving these problems in favor of the development and improvement of public transport and alternative ways of using transport in the urban environment are given.

