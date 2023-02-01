CONTACT US: Contact info
Artamonov EI, Orlova AM. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 68: 303-313.
Abstract
The paper describes the refined procedure for calculating the braking ratio using the results of measured braking distance of an individual freight car in stop braking test; it also describes the method for determining the shoe force and the braking force for the brake system integrated into the bogie (truck mounted brake).
Language: en
Keywords
braking force; braking ratio; Freight cars; stop braking testing