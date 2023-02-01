SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Artamonov EI, Orlova AM. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 68: 303-313.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.02.041

The paper describes the refined procedure for calculating the braking ratio using the results of measured braking distance of an individual freight car in stop braking test; it also describes the method for determining the shoe force and the braking force for the brake system integrated into the bogie (truck mounted brake).


braking force; braking ratio; Freight cars; stop braking testing

