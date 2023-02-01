Abstract

The article is devoted to solving the problem of ensuring the safety of aircraft flights in ornithological terms. At the beginning of the article, the factors affecting flight safety are considered. The events related to the collision of aircraft with birds are analyzed. The practice of preventing collisions of aircraft with birds is shown, and what tasks are being solved at airports and airfields to solve this problem. The authors' proposals on ensuring flight safety in the issue of preventing collisions in the flight of an aircraft with birds are presented. The proposals are aimed at solving several tasks, these are: installing a device on board a flying vehicle capable of detecting the approach of flocks of birds, using thermal imagers for this purpose; developing and installing on an aircraft an ultrasonic device of complex impact, high power for the propagation of an ultrasonic wave over a long distance and which will emit waves according to a certain program, changing the frequency ranges from 20 to 45 kHz; refinement of the ultrasonic system by a laser device for pulsed emission of red and green rays, which change during operation according to a certain program. The proposed methods minimize the influence of such an extrasystemic factor as birds and ensure a sufficient level of flight safety in ornithological terms.

