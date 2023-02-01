Abstract

The article discusses the change in the rail canting of the railway track on the intermediate fastenings of the ZHBR-PSHR under the influence of the load from the rolling stock at different tightening values of the fasteners. To evaluate the change in the angle of inclination of the rail, a model of the superstructure of the railway track was developed in a finite element environment with full compliance with the geometric and physical characteristics. Based on this model, the calculation of the change in the rail canting at different degrees of screw tightening was made. Based on the results of the calculation, conclusions were drawn about the change in the rail canting and the stress-strain state of the rail sole. Changing the rail canting can lead to a change in the nature of contact in the "wheel-rail" system with a significant increase in equivalent stresses. The obtained values of the rail canting change were used to calculate the contact stresses in the rail head. As a result of the change in the rail canting, the contact patch shifted, as well as a sharp increase in the equivalent stresses by 65-67%, depending on the vertical force. An increase in contact stresses adversely affects the service life of the rail and can lead to the formation of defects, which adversely affects traffic safety.

