Abstract

The author of the paper shows the degree of dependence and the degree of compliance of newly developed and modernized tracked vehicles with modern controllability requirements. The paper shows the definition of the displacement of the projection of the instantaneous center of rotation on the longitudinal axis of the machine when moving along a curve with a variable speed and a given turning radius. The result of the work is an assessment of the level of controllability. The conclusions to the work say that the controllability assessment should be carried out on the basis of an analysis of the estimated indicators determined on the basis of the initial data for each individual tracked unit.

