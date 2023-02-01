Abstract

Driving behavior significantly affects road safety, pollutant emissions, and fuel consumption, and an in-depth analysis is crucial for any accurate evaluation of a transport system. To develop a comprehensive study, it is important to consider different variables and traffic conditions, the presence of vulnerable road users, road singularities, as well as driving behavior profiles (e.g., gear-shift strategy, acceleration style). In this research, fixed-based driving simulation tests were carried out to allow a global evaluation of driving behavior under two different traffic conditions (urban and highway). The main objective is to understand driver-road interaction and associated impacts in terms of the adopted gear-shift strategy, vehicle dynamics profile, driving volatility profile (a safety-related indicator), driver's heart rate monitoring (a driving comfort-related variable), and pollutant emissions modeling. Drivers' performance was assessed for each case study and a database was created for different segment types and considering different drivers, using statistical data mining models. This work is relevant for a better understanding of driving behavior both from the viewpoint of policymaking as well as for driver awareness about the relative impact associated with his/her driving behavior.

Language: en