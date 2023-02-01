Abstract

Based on the analysis of previous experiences we found that work-related road traffic accidents are the leading cause of occupational death. Also, according the literature we found that the growing problem of the new era is driver fatigue because driver fatigue is the cause of up to about 50% of traffic accidents at work. Realizing the scope of the problem, we conducted a survey with the aim of determining the difference in terms of driver fatigue depending on the company's activities. The research was conducted in three companies, one of which deals with the transport of passengers, the other with the transport of goods, while the third company is dominated by the use of passenger cars to do business. 200 drivers from each company were included. A comparative analysis of attitudes about driver fatigue was performed, as well as the elements that affect the occurrence of driver fatigue.

