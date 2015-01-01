Abstract

With speeding being a major factor in road traffic injuries and deaths, an important challenge lies in devising effective policy measures to influence drivers' speeding intentions. This paper investigates the effects of rational and emotional anti-speeding messages on self-reported speeding intentions of drivers who received a speeding ticket. Message design and evaluation built on protection motivation theory (PMT). In a randomized 3-group survey (N = 600), Group A (n = 200) received a standard administrative message; Group B (n = 200) received the standard message together with a rational-based anti-speeding message; Group C (n = 200) received the standard message together with an emotional-based anti-speeding message. Only Group B respondents reported lower intention to speed in general. Both rational- and emotional-based messages influenced respondents' reported intentions to reduce their speed in school zones and residential areas (30 km/h speed limits in both instances). The standard administrative message accompanying a speeding ticket was not associated either with respondents' reported general or area-related speeding intentions. PMT provided a valid theoretical basis for developing and evaluating evidence-based anti-speeding messages.

Language: en