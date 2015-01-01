|
Ha TV, Asada T, Arimura M. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2023; 17: e100744.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
By the end of 2021, the Omicron variant of coronavirus disease 2019 had become the dominant cause of a worldwide pandemic crisis. This demands a deeper analysis to support policy makers in creating interventions that not only protect people from the pandemic but also remedy its negative effects on the economy. Thus, this study investigated people's mobility changes through the relationship between spatiotemporal population density and urban facilities.
COVID-19; Mobile spatial statistics; Population density; Sapporo; Urban facility; Urban mobility