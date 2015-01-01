Abstract

Citizen perceptions of justice, regarding both processes and outcomes, are closely related to the perceived legitimacy of the authorities involved and are thus significant for trust. This study investigates how a withdrawn driving license due to visual field loss might affect trust in the authorities involved in withdrawal processes and outcomes: the health-care system, the Swedish Transport Agency, and the judicial system. The factors influencing trust were investigated as was whether the withdrawal experience had changed the trust in other authorities not involved in the withdrawal process. Also, the aetiology of the visual field loss and gender were investigated. A survey study was conducted in which 402 Swedish respondents with visual field loss and a withdrawal experience participated. Variance, regression, and content analyses were conducted. The following conceptual factors were used in understanding trust: Benevolence, Openness, Integrity, Ability, and Value Congruence. The results revealed that processes and outcomes affected the overall trust in all three authorities, although the highest trust was in the health-care system (but still low). Diagnosis, but not gender, was important for the experienced trust. Differences in levels of trust in each authority were related to the aetiology of the diagnosis. Benevolence and Ability were the trust factors most important for overall trust in the health-care system and the Swedish Transport Agency. For some respondents (46%), the negative experiences of the withdrawal had worsened their trust in other, not involved authorities, as well.

Language: en