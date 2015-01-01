Abstract

This study delves into the influence of children's experience of various non-school daily trips with different transport modes on affective travel well-being (moods and emotions during a trip) and the links between travel well-being and life satisfaction. Various attributes of every trip, such as time, distance, purpose, companions, and mode, along with mode-specific positive attitudes/social support, children's perception about their independent mobility, and demographic information (e.g., age, cell phone ownership), were included in the data analysis. This paper analyzed 2131 trips reported by 487 Japanese junior high school students (12-15 years old) living in rural areas using partial least square structural equation modeling. Apart from the main model (including all trips), separate models were developed for different mode categories and three Japanese towns. Analyses revealed a significant and positive association between travel-related well-being and life satisfaction with five domains of self, school, friends, family, and living environment in all the models except the one developed for public transport trips. Furthermore, we found a strong positive relationship between mode-specific positive attitudes and better moods during the trip in all the models. Older children usually had greater perceived independent mobility distance, resulting in happier feelings while traveling actively and using public transport. In addition, longer-distance trips were associated with better travel feelings and higher reported life satisfaction in two study areas with more of a rural character. The mode-specific models also indicated that car trips were associated with happier feelings for leisure activities. In contrast, active trips ignited better moods in trips with the "maintenance" purpose (e.g., going shopping, getting a haircut). The rest of the results were inconsistent among the models highlighting the unique nature of transport modes and living environments in accommodating children's daily mobility and associated feelings.

Language: en