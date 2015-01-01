Abstract

In this paper we assume that people could travel in some cases to escape from something, such as their family, colleagues, or residential or work area. The concept of escaping as a driver to travel complements both the mainstream assumption that travel is a derived demand and the idea that people sometimes travel for the fun of it (and thus derive a positive utility from travelling), and has its origin in sociological literature. We categorize forms of escaping, and link travel to escape (TtE) to other concepts such as travel time budgets. Next we propose a first conceptual model relating factors explaining the motivation for escaping from something, or being able to escape from something, and the subsequent travel behaviour. We then formalize the travel behaviour model with general functions incorporating the role of travel to escape. Next we present the results of a first, small, empirical study showing that some people recognize the concept of escaping. In addition, we discuss the implications of travel motivated by escaping from something, one implication being that there will be more travel than if the concept does not apply, and another implication being the potentially positive value of a low level of accessibility, rather than the high level customarily assumed to be more desirable. We finally discuss implications for future research, and end with a discussion and final conclusion.

Language: en