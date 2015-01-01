Abstract

This study aims to identify young adults' travel behavior using ridesharing services. We analyze data from an online survey of university students, regarding three free ridesharing services, including fixed-route, on-demand, and shared autonomous vehicles (SAVs). Ordinal regression and structural equation model (SEM) are employed to explore the frequency of service usage.



RESULTS indicate that most students had never taken a ride by available ridesharing services due to their preferences for using private vehicles and lack of service information. Regression results reveal that individuals' usual mode of transportation and residential location significantly influence ridesharing behavior. Our results also show significant associations between travel attitudes and students' travel behavior. We also found that shared on-demand and autonomous vehicle services could complement fixed-route services. Further research is needed on the link between young people's adoption of integrated ridesharing transportation services.

