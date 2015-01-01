|
Citation
|
Etminani-Ghasrodashti R, Hladik G, Kermanshachi S, Rosenberger JM, Arif Khan M, Foss A. Transp. Plann. Tech. 2023; 46(1): 22-44.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study aims to identify young adults' travel behavior using ridesharing services. We analyze data from an online survey of university students, regarding three free ridesharing services, including fixed-route, on-demand, and shared autonomous vehicles (SAVs). Ordinal regression and structural equation model (SEM) are employed to explore the frequency of service usage.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
autonomous vehicle; car ownership; Fixed-route transit; on-demand ridesharing; young travellers