Khan A, Dhamaniya A, Arkatkar S. Transp. Lett. 2022; 14(10): 1057-1068.

10.1080/19427867.2021.1919455

The present study focuses on modeling roundabout in heterogeneous condition and understanding the effect of change in two-wheeler composition on the entry capacity using microscopic simulation technique. A four-legged roundabout of 25m diameter, located in the city of Chandigarh, India was considered as the study area. As Indian traffic flow is highly heterogeneous due to the presence of vehicles with varying physical and operational characteristics, each vehicle modelled separately in PTV VISSIM. Model calibrations were performed using speed distributions, conflict areas, priority rules, and driving behavior parameters. Comparison with the field data obtained from the study roundabout (indicates the applicability of the developed simulation model in assessing the hypothetical scenarios. Study results indicate that the PCU values remain steady under varying compositions of two-wheelers in the traffic stream. In addition, the effect of two-wheeler proportion on roundabout capacity is insignificant in the study area.


Language: en

Capacity; Critical Gap; Passenger Car Unit; Roundabout; Two Wheeler

