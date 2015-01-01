Abstract

As the widespread usage of autonomous vehicles is closer to becoming a reality, substantial consideration should be paid to the extent to which individuals choose vehicular mobility tools. The purpose of this study is to examine vehicle ownership models to better understand the adoption of vehicles by considering some factors such as liability issues, cost, safety, and environmental characteristics. 323 respondents were recruited from Istanbul, Turkey to complete the stated choice experiment through a web-based survey. Multinomial logit and Heteroskedastic mixed logit models were estimated to unravel users' preferences concerning the selection of autonomous vehicles with distinction among private, shared, and ride-hailing vehicles.



RESULTS indicate that the adoption of those vehicles varied concerning the aforementioned characteristics, and these findings could help decision-makers to develop a vehicular mobility system for future transportation dynamics.

Language: en