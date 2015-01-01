|
Citation
|
Bakioglu G, Salehin MF, Wang K, Atahan AO, Habib KN. Transp. Lett. 2022; 14(10): 1172-1183.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
As the widespread usage of autonomous vehicles is closer to becoming a reality, substantial consideration should be paid to the extent to which individuals choose vehicular mobility tools. The purpose of this study is to examine vehicle ownership models to better understand the adoption of vehicles by considering some factors such as liability issues, cost, safety, and environmental characteristics. 323 respondents were recruited from Istanbul, Turkey to complete the stated choice experiment through a web-based survey. Multinomial logit and Heteroskedastic mixed logit models were estimated to unravel users' preferences concerning the selection of autonomous vehicles with distinction among private, shared, and ride-hailing vehicles.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Autonomous vehicle; heteroskedastic mixed logit model; revealed preference; safety concerns; stated preference experiment; Vehicular mobility tools