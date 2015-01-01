SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ghasri M, Rashidi T, Auld J. Transp. Lett. 2023; 15(2): 129-141.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19427867.2022.2038347

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study introduces a survey instrument to collect retrospective life-course events, focusing on residential relocation, and it utilizes the survey to evaluate determinants of residential mobility. The survey consists of seven modules collecting information about household structure and household demographics, latest residential relocation, current and previous home, employment, education, vehicle ownership, and travel behavior. The time window of the life-course calendar in the survey is customized according to the latest residential relocation as an anchor point to assist with memory recollection and balance the required input from participants. The survey is used to collect data from a sample of 514 respondents in Sydney, Australia, and another sample of 404 respondents in Chicago, Illinois, in the US. The Cox proportional hazard model is used to analyze residential mobility. The results show primary school commencement is a salient determinant of residential relocation, but its impact is significantly higher in Chicago compared to Sydney.


Language: en

Keywords

life-course calendar; residential mobility; retrospective survey; school commencement

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print