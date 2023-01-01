Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate whether the presence of inclusive national educational policies is associated with more positive adjustment, better school experiences, and less harassment among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) youth.



METHODS: A total of 66,851 LGBTI youth aged 15-24 from 30 EU countries completed the EU-LGBTI II survey in 2019. Participants reported on feelings of sadness/depression, life satisfaction, lack of safety at school, being out at school as LGBTI, experiences of bias-based school violence, and experiences of general and bias-based harassment. Individual-level data were linked to country-level data on the presence of LGBTI-inclusive school policies obtained from the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer & Intersex Youth and Student Organisation report which reviewed existing European educational measures. The inclusiveness of each policy was assessed by the inclusion of the following grounds as protected: Variation in sexual characteristics, gender identity or expression, and sexual orientation. National policies were categorized into (1) antidiscrimination laws; (2) policies and action plans; (3) inclusive curricula; (4) teacher training; and (5) government support.



RESULTS: LGBTI youth with more inclusive school policies in their countries had lower odds of lack of school safety, and concealment, and higher odds of life satisfaction. Inclusive teacher training and curricula were associated with less lack of safety and depression/sadness, and less school bias-based violence. Moreover, whereas teacher training was associated with more visibility and less concealment among LGBTI youth, inclusive curricula were linked to less general and bias-based harassment experiences.



DISCUSSION: A multipronged national approach that includes teacher training and inclusive curricula is needed to better support LGBTI youth.

