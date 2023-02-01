Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Bullying, undermining behaviour, and harassment (BUH) may exist in healthcare settings, impacting on patient care. The aim of this international study was to evaluate the characteristics of BUH experienced by physicians treating vascular diseases at various career stages.



METHODS: This was an anonymous international structured non-validated cross-sectional survey distributed via relevant professional societies in collaboration with the Research Collaborative in Peripheral Artery Disease. The survey was disseminated through societies' newsletters, emails, and social media. Data were collected online, allowing free text entries alongside structured multiple choice questions based on previous surveys. Demographics, geographical information, and data relating to stage/environment of training were collected.



RESULTS: Of 587 respondents from 28 countries, 86% were working in vascular surgery, mostly at a university hospital (56%); 81% were aged between 31 and 60 years, 57% were working as a consultant, and 23% as a resident. Respondents were mostly white (83%), male (63%), heterosexual (94%), and without disability (96%). Overall, 253 (43%) reported experiencing BUH personally, 75% had witnessed BUH toward colleagues, and 51% witnessed these in the last 12 months. Female sex and non-white ethnicity were associated with BUH (53% vs. 38% and 57% vs. 40% respectively; p <.001 in both cases). While working as consultant, 171 (50%) reported experiencing BUH, more often among females, non-heterosexuals, those who were not working in their country of birth, and non-white people. Specialty and hospital type were not associated with BUH.



CONCLUSION: BUH remains a major problem in the vascular workplace. Female sex, non-heterosexuality, and non-white ethnicity are associated with BUH at various career stages.

