Abstract

Among all road users, pedestrian behavior is most unpredictable, and our knowledge of pedestrian behavior and compliance in northern Iran is limited. The aim of the study was to determine the self-reporting behavior of pedestrians and related factors in northern Iran in 2021. This cross-sectional study's research tool included demographic characteristics, social characteristics, and a pedestrian behavior questionnaire (PBS - 43 questions). Data collection was randomly performed in 30 different passages around Rasht (a city in the north of Iran). We used the Poisson regression model and statistical software STATA version 15 for data analysis. With increasing age, pedestrians showed better crossing behavior (p < 0.001, β = 0.202), and the behavior of female pedestrians was better than that of male pedestrians (p < 0.001, β -4.79). As pedestrians, those with private jobs had worse crossing behavior than others (p < 0.045, β = 9.380), and those pedestrians who mentioned they were motorcyclists before had worse crossing behavior than others (p < 0.045, β = 9.380). The findings of this study can be used to establish pedestrian safety and preventative planning. In behavior change intervention programs, it is best to target young male pedestrians aiming to walk to their workplace, a private business. In addition, the behavior of pedestrians whose predominant means of transportation is the motorcycle must be corrected. It is necessary to conduct information campaigns and educational programs for pedestrians with common high-risk behaviors, especially errors and violations.

Language: en