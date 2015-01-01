Abstract

Childhood maltreatment is a leading risk factor for psychopathology, though it is unclear why some develop risk averse disorders, such as anxiety and depression, and others risk-taking disorders including substance abuse. A critical question is whether the consequences of maltreatment depend on the number of different types of maltreatment experienced at any time during childhood or whether there are sensitive periods when exposure to particular types of maltreatment at specific ages exert maximal effects. Retrospective information on severity of exposure to ten types of maltreatment during each year of childhood was collected using the Maltreatment and Abuse Chronology of Exposure scale. Artificial Intelligence predictive analytics were used to delineate the most important type/time risk factors. BOLD activation fMRI response to threatening versus neutral facial images was assessed in key components of the threat detection system (i.e., amygdala, hippocampus, anterior cingulate, inferior frontal gyrus and ventromedial and dorsomedial prefrontal cortices) in 202 healthy, unmedicated, participants (84 M/118 F, 23.2 ± 1.7 years old). Emotional maltreatment during teenage years was associated with hyperactive response to threat whereas early childhood exposure, primarily to witnessing violence and peer physical bullying, was associated with an opposite pattern of greater activation to neutral than fearful faces in all regions. These findings strongly suggest that corticolimbic regions have two different sensitive period windows of enhanced plasticity when maltreatment can exert opposite effects on function. Maltreatment needs to be viewed from a developmental perspective in order to fully comprehend its enduring neurobiological and clinical consequences.

