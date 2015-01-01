Abstract

Selectively attending to threat-related stimuli in the environment, known as threat bias (TB), is a prominent feature of anxiety. Individuals with high anxiety also tend to show lower heart rate variability (HRV), a reflection of reduced parasympathetic cardiac control. Previous investigations have established associations between low HRV and various attentional processes that facilitate attention to threat, though these have primarily been conducted among non-anxious individuals. The current analysis, derived from a larger TB modification study, examined the relationship between TB and HRV among a young, nonclinical sample of individuals with either high or low trait anxiety (HTA, LTA, respectively; M(age) = 25.8, SD = 13.2, 61.3% female). Consistent with expectations, HTA (β = -.18, p = .087) trended toward an association with higher threat vigilance. A significant moderation effect showed the relationship between HRV and threat vigilance was influenced by TA (β = .42, p = .004). Simple slopes analysis revealed that for the LTA group, lower HRV trended toward higher threat vigilance (p = .123), consistent with expectations. However, this relationship was unexpectedly reversed for the HTA group, for whom higher HRV was a significant predictor of higher threat vigilance (p = .015). These results are interpreted within a cognitive control framework, in which regulatory ability, as assessed via HRV, may influence which cognitive strategy is employed when encountering threatening stimuli.



RESULTS suggest that HTA individuals with greater regulatory ability may employ a contrast avoidance mechanism, while those with reduced regulatory ability engage in cognitive avoidance.

