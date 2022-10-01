|
Citation
|
Hua C, Fan WD. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 74-85.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36868676
|
Abstract
|
PROBLEM: Sideswipe collisions in the opposite direction often result in more severe injuries than the typical same-direction crashes, especially when light trucks are involved. This study investigates the time-of-day fluctuations and temporal volatility of potential factors that affect the injury severity of reverse sideswipe collisions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Time of day; Crash injury severity; Random parameter; Sideswipe collisions; Temporal instability