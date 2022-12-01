Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Hundreds of adults are killed or injured each year while operating off-highway vehicles. Four common risk-taking behaviors were identified on off-highway vehicles in the literature and examined intention to engage in such behaviors within the context of the Theory of Planned Behavior.



METHOD: One hundred and sixty-one adults completed measures of experience on off-highway vehicles and injury exposure followed by a self-report created according to the predictive structure of the Theory of Planned Behavior. Behavioral intentions to engage in the four common injury risk behaviors on off-highway vehicles were predicted.



RESULTS: Similar to research on other risk behaviors, perceived behavioral control and attitudes emerged as consistently significant predictors. Subjective norms, the number of vehicles operated, and injury exposure showed varying relationships to the four injury risk behaviors.



RESULTS are discussed in the context of similar studies, intrapersonal predictors of injury risk behaviors, and with regard to implications for injury prevention efforts.

Language: en