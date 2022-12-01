|
Citation
Pugliese BJ, Barton BK, Lopez G. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 404-410.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36868669
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Hundreds of adults are killed or injured each year while operating off-highway vehicles. Four common risk-taking behaviors were identified on off-highway vehicles in the literature and examined intention to engage in such behaviors within the context of the Theory of Planned Behavior.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Safety; Behavioral control; Theory of Planned Behavior; ATV; Off-highway vehicles