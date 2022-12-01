|
Citation
Fry JM. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 384-392.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36868667
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Road crashes are a major, preventable cause of death and serious injury. Being distracted by a mobile phone while driving can increase the risk of a crash by three to four times and increase crash severity. To reduce distracted driving, on 1 March 2017 the penalty for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving in Britain doubled to ₤200 and six penalty points.
Keywords
Mobile phone; Britain; Fines; Policy intervention; Road crash severity