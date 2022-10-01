Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In an era of workplace safety where psychosocial risks are widely recognized as occupational hazards, emerging research has sought to clarify the impact of these risks and the requisite interventions for improving psychosocial safety climate and reducing psychological injury risk.



METHOD: The construct of psychosocial safety behavior (PSB) provides a novel framework for emerging research that seeks to apply a behavior-based safety approach to workplace psychosocial risks across several high-risk industries. This scoping review aims to provide a synthesis of existing literature on PSB, including its development as a construct and application in workplace safety interventions to date.



RESULTS: Although a limited number of studies of PSB were identified, the findings of this review provide evidence for growing cross-sector applications of behaviorally-focused approaches to improving workplace psychosocial safety. In addition, the identification of a broad spectrum of terminology surrounding the construct of PSB provides evidence of key theoretical and empirical gaps, with implications for future intervention-based research to address emerging areas of focus.

