|
Citation
|
Dozza M, Li T, Billstein L, Svernlöv C, Rasch A. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 24-32.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36868652
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: While micromobility vehicles offer new transport opportunities and may decrease fuel emissions, the extent to which these benefits outweigh the safety costs is still uncertain. For instance, e-scooterists have been reported to experience a tenfold crash risk compared to ordinary cyclists. Today, we still do not know whether the real safety problem is the vehicle, the human, or the infrastructure. In other words, the new vehicles may not necessarily be unsafe; the behavior of their riders, in combination with an infrastructure that was not designed to accommodate micromobility, may be the real issue.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
E-scooters; Active safety; Bicycle dynamics; Cycling safety; Segways