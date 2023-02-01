|
Citation
Rihmer Z, Döme P. Eur. Neuropsychopharmacol. 2023; 71: 3-5.
Copyright
Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing
DOI
PMID
36867985
Abstract
Lithium (Li) is the oldest psychotropic agent for the treatment of mood disorders and one that is still used. Li has several therapeutic indications including phase prophylaxis and treatment of acute mania in bipolar disorder, as well as augmentation of the efficacy of antidepressants and prevention of recurrence of major depressive disorder (Izsak et al., 2022). Despite its well-established efficacy, Li is dramatically underutilized in several countries (Bauer, 2022; Rybakowski, 2022). Taking into consideration the beneficial effects of Li in patients with mood disorders and the fact that one of the most powerful risk factors for suicide is (untreated) major depressive episode, the conclusion lies close at hand that Li may have antisuicide properties (Cipriani et al., 2013; Rihmer, 2007). Furthermore, the anti-impulsive and anti-aggressive properties of Li may also contribute to its antisuicidal effects (Cipriani et al., 2013; Eyre-Watt et al., 2021; Izsak et al., 2022). The antisuicide properties of Li in clinical samples of mood-disorder patients are supported by meta-analyses (MA) (Cipriani et al., 2013; Wilkinson et al., 2022). Contrary to expectations, a very recent MA was unable to replicate these results. However, that paper was extensively criticized subsequently for various methodological shortcomings (Bschor et al., 2022).
Language: en
Keywords
Prevention; Suicide; Lithium; Drinking water; Tap water