Giménez-Gómez P, Le T, Martin GE. Front. Mol. Neurosci. 2023; 16: e1098211.

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)

10.3389/fnmol.2023.1098211

36866357

PMC9971943

Drug use poses a serious threat to health systems throughout the world. The number of consumers rises every year being alcohol the drug of abuse most consumed causing 3 million deaths (5.3% of all deaths) worldwide and 132.6 million disability-adjusted life years. In this review, we present an up-to-date summary about what is known regarding the global impact of binge alcohol drinking on brains and how it affects the development of cognitive functions, as well as the various preclinical models used to probe its effects on the neurobiology of the brain. This will be followed by a detailed report on the state of our current knowledge of the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying the effects of binge drinking on neuronal excitability and synaptic plasticity, with an emphasis on brain regions of the meso-cortico limbic neurocircuitry.


Language: en

alcohol; binge alcohol drinking; ion channel; neuroadaptation; neuronal excitability

