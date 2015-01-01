Abstract

[Purpose] This study aimed to clarify the relationship between falls and lower leg motion during obstacle crossing, in which stumbling or tripping is the most common cause of falls in the elderly population. [Participants and Methods] This study included 32 older adults who performed the obstacle crossing motion. The heights of the obstacles were 20, 40, and 60 mm. To analyze the leg motion, a video analysis system was used. The hip, knee, and ankle joint angles during the crossing motion were calculated by the video analysis software, Kinovea. To evaluate the risk of falls, one leg stance time and timed up and go test were measured, and data on fall history were collected using a questionnaire. Participants were divided into two groups: high-risk and low-risk groups, according to the degree of fall risk. [Results] The high-risk group showed greater changes in hip flexion angle in the forelimb. The hip flexion angle in the hindlimb and the angle change of lower extremities among the high-risk group became larger. [Conclusion] Participants in the high-risk group should lift their legs high when performing the crossing motion to ensure foot clearance and avoid stumbling over the obstacle.

Language: en