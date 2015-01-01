Abstract

Pavement markings are important elements of roadway networks and help guide traffic flow in an orderly manner. In recent years, transportation agencies are facing challenges to manage pavement markings because of the advent of new vehicle technologies. Existing pavement marking standards were developed for serving human road users but they may not be effective for both human drivers and machine vision systems. Therefore, the National Committee on Uniform Traffic Control Devices suggested amendments to the current pavement marking standards. Therefore, it is necessary to explore pavement marking practices for a variety of states. With this aim, the Wyoming Technology Transfer Center conducted an online survey as part of a comprehensive research project on developing pavement marking management plans for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The main objective of the survey is to document the various state Departments of Transportation (DOTs?) pavement marking management plans, how the plans are developed, strategies for pavement marking data collection, and pavement marking retroreflectivity. The survey has 31 questions dealing with pavement marking striping, pavement marking data collection, pavement marking retroreflectivity, and a few miscellaneous questions. There are 29 DOTs who responded to the survey. This paper summarizes the responses from the survey on evaluating pavement marking management practices at a national level.

Language: en