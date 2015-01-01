Abstract

Factors that affect environmentally sustainable travel behavior (or ?green travel?) and their mechanisms of action are important to understand to conserve energy and reduce emissions. We constructed a model by integrating the theory of planned behavior (TPB) and the pressure-state-response (PSR) model with individual cognition of green travel policies (external pressure) and sensitivity of environmental problems (internal pressure). Then, an empirical study of 796 urban residents in eastern China was conducted. The results show that, with regard to the TPB, attitude has a direct and significant impact on self-practiced and interpersonal intentions, while perceived behavior control has a similar effect on self-practiced green travel intentions. Further, our results also indicate that subjective norms have indirect influence on both self-practiced and interpersonal intentions by affecting attitudes. With regard to the PSR model, urban residents? cognitions of external and internal pressures affect their green travel intentions in various ways. Based on the results, some relevant policy recommendations aimed at promoting green travel are proposed.

