Abstract

Speed e-bikes are electrically assisted pedal cycles with a speed of up to 45?km/h. Because of their high speed, these vehicles are not classified as bicycles in the European Union. However, their external aspect and their mode of propulsion?the user needs to pedal for the electric assistance to work?make them part of the symbolic universe of bicycles. This raises the following question: should these vehicles ride on cycle lanes, or on the road? The authors argue that answering this question implies understanding both how these vehicles are used, and how speed e-bike users perceive themselves. How do users experience their high-velocity bikes? Using qualitative interviews with speed e-bike users in France, Belgium, and Switzerland, this research offers novel data on the actual usage of this emerging mode of transport and what it represents symbolically to users.



RESULTS show that speed e-bike users consider themselves as cyclists and value the opportunity to ride on cycle lanes, whether this is allowed or not. However, they self-regulate their positioning on the road depending on their actual speed. When they want to accelerate, speed e-bike users tend to leave bike lanes to ensure their own safety as well as that of other cyclists. These results allow a case to be made for a speed-based regulation according to which riders could use different segments of the public space alternatively depending on their actual speed at a given moment.

