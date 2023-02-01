Abstract

The paper provides the results of justification and practical use of criteria of assessing influence of design and technology impacts on road train movement stability. The method of changing the inclination angle of the road train trailer rotary device pivot was selected as the design impact on road train movement stability. The paper provides the results of processing of video frames of field tests. It was established that oscillations of a road train trailer with an altered pivot inclination angle, under external impact, take place not only with a lower amplitude, but with a lower period in relation to the initial design, too.

Language: en