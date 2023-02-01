Abstract

The article discusses the principles of the formation of the transportation analysis zones, taking into account special generators of trips that are understood as large objects of mass service of the population, in relation of which, the generation of trips is comparable to the generation of certain districts of the city. The conditions for the allocation of such generators in the special transportation analysis zones are considered. The methodology to form the initial data in relation to the transportation analysis zones using modern geographic information systems technologies is described. The classification of the transportation analysis zones is presented.

