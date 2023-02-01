Abstract

In the complex railway networks characterized by mixed traffic, a key focus is the increase of railway capacity by high-performance signaling systems, including ETCS/ERTMS and beyond. Nevertheless, the estimation of effects on the headway of the introduction of innovations in signaling systems is not consolidate for complex networks. This study highlights several challenges in the line-node capacity calculation of congested networks considering a combined effect of routes conflicts in the station on lines and propagation in stations of delays suffered along the lines. The paper describes some results of the ongoing research based on the integrated use of analytical methods and simulation to networks controlled by different standard signaling systems and able to increase the capacity under specific operational conditions. The paper introduces the application of the methods to the complex mixed-traffic network nearby the Trieste railway node, situated in Northeastern Italy, including the main passengers and freight terminals and the lines operated for both services. The objective is to identify the most appropriate technological solutions and methodological approaches for the optimization of the network capacity and the minimization of delays.

Language: en