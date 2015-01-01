Abstract

It is critical to investigate residential mobility decisions to better understand the residential relocation. Mobility is identified as a vital component of the integrated transportation-land use modeling. However, limited studies capture the longer-term temporal changes during the household's life-course. This study adopts a life history-oriented approach to investigate effects of life-trajectory dynamics on mobility. The advanced hazard-based model captures heterogeneity and accommodates effects of repeated spells along the life-course of households. The model uses data from a retrospective survey conducted in Central Okanagan region of British Columbia, Canada. Parameter estimation results confirm effects of life-cycle events, sociodemographics, and accessibility. For instance, households might be active in housing market following the birth of a child. The model confirms the existence of heterogeneity. For example, urban dwellers might trigger a move following the marriage of a household member; in contrast, suburban dwellers might continue to have a longer duration of stay.

