Abstract

The present study aims to develop vehicular and pedestrians delay models for signalized midblock crosswalks under mixed traffic conditions. In this study, the primary data on pedestrian and vehicle flow characteristics were recorded using video-graphic technique. The mixed traffic characteristics and other field conditions were simulated in the Vissim micro-simulation tool. The traffic flow characteristics were calibrated and validated using GEH statistics, which came out to be 2.5. For modeling the pedestrian and vehicle delays, several scenarios were simulated by varying the traffic flow and traffic signal characteristics. For each scenario, the simulated delay values were recorded. Considering the data set simulated, the delay models were developed using multiple linear regression technique with 10-fold cross validation. These models were then validated which yielded an error (MAPE) of 17% and 13% in estimating pedestrian and vehicle delays respectively. These models can be used as a tool designing better pedestrian facilities at signalized midblock crosswalks.

