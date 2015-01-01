Abstract

The manuscript presents a driving simulation study on the effectiveness of two innovative horizontal marking designs (in comparison with the conventional marking) along acceleration ramps and reverse and continue terminals on curved motorway sections. Longitudinal and transversal behavioral data were collected from forty-eight test drivers in response to variations in marking type, lighting conditions, and traffic-flow along the motorway. Although the innovative markings did not have a significant impact on speeds along continue terminals, they did have an impact on the lane gap and the standard deviation of lateral positions. Along the reverse terminal design type, their impact was evident on all the investigated longitudinal and transversal outcomes. This study proved that the perceptual techniques used by drivers engaged in speed and trajectory management along curved terminals are effective in promoting better driving performances.

