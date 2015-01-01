Abstract

While traumatic popliteal artery injury historically has a low incidence, failure to acutely recognize the vascular insult poses a significant risk of limb loss and functional impairment. A 71-year-old male presented with left lower extremity pain in setting of a crush injury working underneath a vehicle resulting in an isolated lateral dislocation of his patella and complete occlusion of the distal popliteal artery. He was taken to the operating room for an in-situ bypass and four-compartment fasciotomy. His hospital stay included three staged washouts/debridements with eventual closure. He was discharged after 38 days to a rehabilitation facility with ability to self-ambulate with assistance within one month. This patient's presentation is unique for his isolated patellar dislocation without associated injuries characteristically associated with a traumatic vascular injury of the popliteal artery and serves to remind the importance of complete examination in the setting of blunt trauma.

